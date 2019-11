NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a shooting that killed a man Monday night.

Police responded to the 700 block of Alloway Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to Metro, a male in his 20’s was found shot in the chest and was transported to the hospital. Police confirmed the man died from his injuries.

No other information was released

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.