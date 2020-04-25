Police: One transported to hospital after a shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say one person has been transported to a Nashville hospital after a shooting that occurred in the area of Summit Heights Apartments in Clarksville Friday night.

Clarksville Police said officers responded to the shooting around 8:25 p.m. When they arrived they found one victim. Police say the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public. They are continuing to investigate the situation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





