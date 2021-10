FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting with serious injuries in Northeast Franklin.

According to police, a man was shot around 5:15 p.m. in the Cadet Subdivision. Police said the shooting erupted during a “neighborhood dispute” on Reveille Court.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect is in custody and there is no active threat at this time.