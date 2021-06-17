One person shot near phone store on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a person was found shot near the Metro by T-Mobile store on the 3500 block of Nolensville Pike on Thursday evening.

According to Metro Police, the call came in around 7 p.m. Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 that one patient was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where their condition is currently unknown at this time.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.