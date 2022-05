Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Former Vanderbilt Commodore Darius Garland is coming off of a breakout season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 21.7 ppg and 8.6 assists.

Garland, who was a standout at Brentwood Academy, sits down 1-on-1 with News 2’s Kayla Anderson to talk about making his first NBA All-Star game, being a finalist for ‘Most Improved Player,’ and what it will take for a playoff berth next season.

To watch the full interview click on the video above.