One of the many lives caught up in TN unemployment numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Lacey Hrdlicka is just one of the many, many faces of people who are now unemployed in Tennessee, but she says an old issue with the state department of labor is keeping her from getting benefits.

“I have emailed my governor. I have emailed the White House,” she told WKRN-TV. “Because i was not getting anywhere.”

Lacey is trying to resolve an overpayment issue on a decade old previous unemployment benefit, so she can get help after being laid off in March from a Gallatin, Tennessee plastic-mold company.

While so many of the layoffs are in Tennessee’s hospitality industry, the state’s manufacturing sector is being hit hard as well.

It all adds up 324-thousand jobless claims filed in Tennessee during the past four weeks, but Wednesday did bring some help for Lacey from the federal government

“I got my stimulus check,” she said.

The state labor department says that among the 324-thousand claims filed, over 150-thousand Tennesseans have gotten their unemployment benefits.



The agency on its website says the state’s unemployment rate for March of three-point five percent does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19.

The department says the figure is based on numbers from the early part of the month.

The unemployment rate for April is expected to jump dramatically to somewhere around double digit percentages.

State officials have acknowledged issues with processing the record number of claims, but they say about half of the claimants in the last month have received benefits as more labor department staff has been added.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 40 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 46 Bradley 35 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 20 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 17 Cumberland 55 Davidson 1,307 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 39 Dyer 24 Fayette 42 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 25 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 29 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 182 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 19 Macon 30 Madison 73 Marion 27 Marshall 12 Maury 33 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 7 Robertson 95 Rutherford 271 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,492 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 45 Sumner 491 Tipton 54 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 324 Wilson 161 Residents of other states/countries 250 Pending 209 Total Cases – as of (4/16/20) 6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee