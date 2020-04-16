One of the many lives caught up in TN unemployment numbers

Breaking News
TDH reports 141 deaths, 6,262 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Lacey Hrdlicka is just one of the many, many faces of people who are now unemployed in Tennessee, but she says an old issue with the state department of labor is keeping her from getting benefits.

“I have emailed my governor. I have emailed the White House,” she told WKRN-TV. “Because i was not getting anywhere.”

Lacey is trying to resolve an overpayment issue on a decade old previous unemployment benefit, so she can get help after being laid off in March from a Gallatin, Tennessee plastic-mold company.

While so many of the layoffs are in Tennessee’s hospitality industry, the state’s manufacturing sector is being hit hard as well.

It all adds up 324-thousand jobless claims filed in Tennessee during the past four weeks, but Wednesday did bring some help for Lacey from the federal government

“I got my stimulus check,” she said.

The state labor department says that among the 324-thousand claims filed, over 150-thousand Tennesseans have gotten their unemployment benefits.

The agency on its website says the state’s unemployment rate for March of three-point five percent does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19.

The department says the figure is based on numbers from the early part of the month.

The unemployment rate for April is expected to jump dramatically to somewhere around double digit percentages.  

State officials have acknowledged issues with processing the record number of claims, but they say about half of the claimants in the last month have received benefits as more labor department staff has been added. 

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford40
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount46
Bradley35
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham20
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee17
Cumberland55
Davidson 1,307
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson39
Dyer24
Fayette42
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson25
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene29
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox182
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon19
Macon30
Madison73
Marion27
Marshall12
Maury33
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane7
Robertson95
Rutherford271
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,492
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 45
Sumner491
Tipton54
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson324
Wilson 161
Residents of other states/countries250
Pending209
Total Casesas of (4/16/20)6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Shelby33
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner28
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20)141

