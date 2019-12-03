One of escaped Nashville teens added to TBI Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the teens who escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations added 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers to the Most Wanted list Monday evening.

Caruthers is one of four teens who escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville.

Police say on Saturday night, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright, 17-year-old Morris Marsh, Caruthers, and 15-year-old Calvin Howse escaped from the detention facility.

The four teenage escapees should be considered dangerous, police explained.

Caruthers and Howse, have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Wright is accused of shooting and killing Kyle Yorlets, 24, on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

You can call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.