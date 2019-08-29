One man crime spree in Sumner County leads to stolen car chase ending in wreck

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dangerous felon is accused of terrorizing multiple people in Sumner County Thursday morning, breaking into multiple homes, stealing multiple cars, before ultimately leading Sumner County law officers on a high-speed chase.

It ended early Thursday morning on Long Hollow Pike when police said the suspect, Thomas Metcalf, crashed his stolen car into an innocent motorist causing serious damage and injuries.

It all began around 6 a.m. on Hillwood Drive when residents began calling 911 about a crime spree in progress.

According to police, Metcalf allegedly tried to break into a locked SUV. When he couldn’t get in, he went around the home and stole another vehicle that was running.

Francita Lopez owns the vehicle Metcalf allegedly tried to break into.

“Yeah, my car. He tried to open, and it is locked, and he can’t,” she said.

Metcalf allegedly then stole Lopez’s brother’s car.

For whatever reason, police said the 30-year-old felon drove Lopez’s brother’s Pathfinder down a steep hill in Mansker Farms and got stuck.

Metcalf then reportedly ran into an open garage.

In a call to 911, one person said, “We have an intruder. I have a gun. He was all the way in my house.”

That man said he had opened the garage door for his daughter to drop off his grandchildren. According to him, after his daughter came in, Metcalf came inside, too.

“Within 30 seconds, this man was standing in my laundry room,” the victim said, continuing, “I ran toward him and said, ‘Get out of my house!’ I ran toward him and he assumed the position. I knew he’d been arrested more than once because he was confronted, leaned on the washing machine, spread his legs and put his hands out. When he came in, he opened my wife’s car door in the garage, looking to steal that. I felt sorry for him. You could tell he was delusional. Something was going on in his head. He was stressed out from drugs or something.”

Metcalf was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. He faces multiple felonies.



According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metcalf was arrested in July on very serious felonies in Cumberland County, including aggravated assault with a weapon.

Commander Scott Ryan of the Hendersonville Police Department said they are unclear why Metcalf came to Hendersonville.

“We are still investigating what brings him to Hendersonville. We haven’t found a tie at this time. We just have a guy who shows up and starts doing crazy stuff,” he said.

Ryan added, “This is someone with no regard for the law – no respect for any persons or property. When we see this, we see people who act desperately and do desperate things and those crimes tend to escalate into violence.”