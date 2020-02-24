Man charged in drive-by shooting, police looking for two witnesses

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Saturday night.

According to authorities, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Cranklen Circle. A Police say a 19-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was in critical condition.

According to reports, 18-year-old Jakraruis Medley has been arrested in connection with the shooting and has been charged with criminal attempted homicide. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police are still looking for witnesses 18-year-old Alexis Nonlin Fowler who has black hair, weighs 120 pounds and is white. A male witness named Collin may also have information critical to the investigation. They may be together in a four-door 2009 Silver Mazda 3 with a Tennessee tag 059 XMW.

Alexis Nonlin-Fowler (Courtesy of Clarkville Police Department)

The drive-by shooting was determined not to be a random act.



Anyone with information can contact police at 931-648-0656or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.