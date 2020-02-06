1  of  34
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Lawrence County Schools Lewis County Schools Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Motlow State Community College-All Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

One killed, others injured after tree falls on bus on Wears Valley Road

News

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed and others were injured when a tree fell on a bus on Wears Valley Road in Blount County on Thursday.

Blount County Chief Deputy Jarrod Millsaps said several people were taken to local hospitals after a tree fell on the bus around noon.

The bus was returning to Sevierville from Townsend when the accident occurred, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Wears Valley Road is closed at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available, including how many were injured.

THP emphasized this was not a school bus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar