One killed, others injured after tree falls on bus on Wears Valley Road

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed and others were injured when a tree fell on a bus on Wears Valley Road in Blount County on Thursday.

Blount County Chief Deputy Jarrod Millsaps said several people were taken to local hospitals after a tree fell on the bus around noon.

The bus was returning to Sevierville from Townsend when the accident occurred, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Wears Valley Road is closed at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available, including how many were injured.

THP emphasized this was not a school bus.

LATEST STORIES: