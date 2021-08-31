One in custody after Watkins Park fight leads to MLK school lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is in custody after a fight at Watkins Park involving a gun led to a lockdown at nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School on 17th Avenue North.

According to MNPS, the incident occurred before school ended and the people involved in the fight were not related to the school that they were aware of. The police were called and the school was placed on a lockdown temporarily.

According to Metro Police, one suspect is in custody and the lockdown at MLK Jr. Magnet School has been lifted.