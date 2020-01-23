One homicide suspect booked, one remains hospitalized in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect in the fatal shooting on Bennett Drive in Clarksville on January 15th is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Marc Crowder and 34-year-old Decory Smith were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with gunshot wounds around the same time the victim, 32-year-old Desergio Taylor was found shot.

Police say Crowder has not had a bond set. Smith remains hospitalized in Nashville and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (931)-648-0656.