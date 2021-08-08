One dead, person of interest in custody after intentional fire set at Brentwood duplex

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died after a fire at a home on the 5600 block of Valley View Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Nashville Fire Department, the call came in just after 1:15 p.m. of a reported structure fire with a patient inside near the back door. Medics arrived on scene first and attempted to get to the patient, but the fire and the heat of the fire prevented them from doing so.

Firefighters were able to quickly retrieve the man inside the home, who was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, but has since died from his injuries.

Nashville Fire Department says the home is a duplex, and firefighters were able to contain the fire to one side with minimal damage to the other side of the duplex. The resident on the other side of the duplex was not home at the time of the fire.

American Red Cross was called to the scene and firefighters continue to investigate. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set and a person of interest is in custody.