One dead in DeKalb County mobile home fire

DeKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A DeKalb County man died Wednesday morning in a mobile home blaze on the 1800 block of Dale Ridge Road.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray, the Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the mobile home just after 6 a.m. on a report of a fully involved structure fire. Multiple agencies responded and upon arrival learned that someone might still be inside.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered the remains of a body later identified as 38-year-old Jason Tallent, an employee of Smithville and owner of In the Flesh Photography.

The cause of the fire and the cause of Tallent’s death has not been determined or released, but authorities do not suspect foul play.