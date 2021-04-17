One dead, another hospitalized after early morning shooting in Midtown

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man dead, and another hospitalized.

Around 2:15 a.m., Saturday morning, police responded to 1505 Demonbreun St. in Midtown, where two adult males were found shot outside of Just Love Coffee Café. However, police on the scene told News 2, they believe the incident stemmed from Vibes Bar and Lounge, just two businesses down from where they were found.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

As police continue to investigate, an employee at one of the nearby bars told our crew he had heard at least five gunshots and then saw a car speed away.

According to police on the scene, both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, where one man died. Police have not revealed the condition of the other victim.

Metro Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation