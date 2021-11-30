1 killed in crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. this morning on Old Hickory Boulevard near Cane Ridge High School.

According to Metro police, an SUV crossed the double yellow line and struck another car head-on.

Police say two passengers were inside the car and one died of their injuries while the other passenger is in critical condition.

Police told a News 2 crew on scene that the driver of the SUV was picked up by a passerby and taken to his home where he was later taken to the hospital by a family member.

The driver of that SUV is facing non-life-threatening minor injuries.

Old Hickory Boulevard remains shut down with no word on when the roadway is planned to reopen.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

