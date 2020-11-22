One arrested, two injured in Cumberland County shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after shooting another man in the driveway of a home in Cumberland County, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Friday off Butternut Ridge Road.

Authorities say the incident began with an altercation between 35-year-old Kyle D. Nelson and another man. At some point, Nelson took out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen. A third man was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle at the time and shot Nelson in self defense.

The victim’s vehicle left the scene and crashed on Highway 127 North into a tree. Both the victim and Nelson were taken to UT Medical Center by life flight. The victim had surgery and is in stable condition. Nelson was treated and released.

He was taken back to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Nelson was charged with aggravated assault and remains in the Cumberland County jail on a $10,000 dollar bond.

He is expected in court on December 7.