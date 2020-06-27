One arrested after dozens of protestors cross barrier at Capitol Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Troopers arrested an activist Friday night after a crowd of roughly 30 protesters gathered at the mezzanine level at the Tennessee Capitol.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security confirms Justin Jones was arrested for criminal trespassing. Jones allegedly encouraged protestors to cross a row of bicycle racks troopers were using as a barrier to the building. Officials say protesters, including Jones, had been warned several times not to cross the bicycle racks.

After protesters crossed the first set of bicycle racks, Jones crossed the second row of them. That’s when troopers arrested him.