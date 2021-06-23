Omega Psi Phi chapter partners with Red Cross for blood drive at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Omega Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at Tennessee State University.

The blood drive is to promote donations to benefit those with Sickle cell anemia, which disproportionately impacts Black people and minorities.

The blood drive will be held June 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kean Hall gymnasium.

Donors call preregister by clicking here and entering sponsor code OMEGAPSIPHI19.

Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder in which red blood cells are hard and form a C or sickle shape. Those with sickle cell disease can experience fatigue, pain and even strokes. Blood transfusions are a

common treatment.