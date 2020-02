NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Olympic figure skater and New York Times best-selling author will be back in music city raising money for cancer research.

Scott Hamilton is donating the proceeds of his new children’s book and a portion of the ticket sales from his reading to the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation and Moffitt Cancer Center. The new book from the Nashville author is called Fritzy Finds a Hat.

The reading begins Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Parnassus Books on Hillsboro Pike.