Older iPhones, iPads must be updated by Sunday to avoid issues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Apple is urging some of its users to update their iPhone or iPad operating systems before Sunday.

Without the update, older iPhone and iPad models, which were introduced in or before 2012, may experience problems with GPS location and other functions. Users may also experience issues with apps that require the correct date and time.

“This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019,” Apple said on its website.

Affected products include the iPhone 5-S and 4-S models, as well as iPad 2-S, iPad retina display and the fourth-generation iPad.

The devices will need to be updated by 12 a.m. UTC on Nov. 3.

