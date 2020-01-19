Old Man Winter reminds us it’s January!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It certainly would be fair to say that we have not seen a whole lot of winter-like temperatures this season.

As a matter of fact, the lowest high temperature we have had through Saturday, January 18th is 52° on New Year’s Day. We have also had two 70 degree days and four 60 degree days (the rest 50s) when the average high is in the mid-40s.

December and November of 2019 were similar, except the coldest low and high temperatures we have had were in November, with 17° and 29° respectively. One of the rare cold spells so far this season!

8 PM Saturday Night January 18th

But that’s about to change, at least for several days, as a strong cold front moves in for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. By sunrise Sunday, lows will drop to the mid-20s, followed by highs in the mid-30s. Wind chills will be in the teens in the morning and low to mid-20s in the afternoon with a northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Sunday night into Monday morning, mid-teens will be likely, with a high on Monday near freezing.

Yes, that’s cold, BUT is it unusual for January? Certainly not!

Temps will warm to the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

We’ll wait and see what winter has to bring for the rest of January and February!