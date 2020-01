OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CNN) — A medical mystery at an Oklahoma pet rescue.

This is Trip — a puppy with beautiful eyes and fur… and what appears to be a third ear.

He’s at Mutt Misfits Rescue — where he seems to fit in.

Though, trip is experiencing some health issues, like seizures and he walks a little off balance.

Mutt misfits is hoping they can find some answers for him soon.

They are raising money for a CT scan.