Oklahoma deputy rushes to save toddler after she fell into street

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI)- A 2-year-old Oklahoma girl is safe after she tumbled out of a car earlier this week.

Officials with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was working a traffic stop near Pine and Yale in Tulsa when the door to a minivan slid open and a 2-year-old girl fell onto the street.

“He just immediately jumped into action without due regard for his own safety or anything else, but just worried about that child, he ran out into the road,” said Deputy Justin Green.

Immediately, the child’s mother pulled over to get the girl.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that there were four other children in the van and only one was properly restrained.

The child’s mother received several traffic tickets but was not arrested.

“We could’ve arrested the mother in this particular case, but she’d just been through something,” Green said. “Hopefully, with the tickets that she just received and the traumatic situation she just faced, she learns her lesson from this.”

The 2-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, but she is OK.