Oh deer! Buck pays surprise visit to Robertson County elementary school

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A curious buck spent his Tuesday morning getting an education in how to escape from a Robertson County elementary school.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was called to Westside Elementary School in Springfield.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

TWRA Officer Kaleb Stratton responded to the school to help the wayward buck, who entered the school through an emergency exit, find his way out of the school.

Stratton reported the 2.5/3.5-year-old whitetail buck was in good spirits and allowed Officer Stratton to lead him to an exit.