Officials release video that shows killing of Arkansas police officer

(CNN)- Authorities have released surveillance footage showing what police called the ambush and execution of an Arkansas police officer.

Stephen Carr, 27, of Fayetteville, was sitting in his patrol vehicle behind the police department on the night of December 7 when an armed man approached and opened fire, police said last week. The suspect, later identified as London T. Phillips, 35, was killed in a confrontation with police.

“We have hesitated to release the attached video of what transpired that night due to the heinous and shocking nature of this crime,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “But in an effort to keep the public informed of exactly what happened that night, we are releasing video of the incident along with the results of the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s preliminary findings.”