Officials: Man shot several times in Edgehill area hospitalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hospitalized after being shot several times in the Edgehill area Friday night, according to officials with the Nashville Fire Department.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on 12th Ave South and Horton Avenue.
Fire officials told News 2 crews responded to the scene for reports of a person with gunshot wounds.
An adult man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.
No other information was immediately released.
