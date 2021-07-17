Officials: Man shot several times in Edgehill area hospitalized

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hospitalized after being shot several times in the Edgehill area Friday night, according to officials with the Nashville Fire Department.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on 12th Ave South and Horton Avenue.

Fire officials told News 2 crews responded to the scene for reports of a person with gunshot wounds.

An adult man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss