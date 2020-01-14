Officials: Lightning likely sparked house fire in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family escaped a house fire in Smyrna believed to have been caused by a lightning strike early Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. at a home on High Echelon Circle, just off Almaville Road near Interstate 24.

When firefighters arrived, fire and smoke were seen pouring from the back roof of the home. A man, woman and Golden Retriever inside were able to escape to safety.

“Our safety is more important, as I was told by my mother-in-law, materials are just possessions and they can be replaced but lives can’t,” said homeowner Zach Kirsch.

Fire officials told News 2 the fire was likely caused by lightning as storms moved through the area.

The lightning reportedly hit the back of the home, causing a fire that went through the roof and into the attic and upstairs bedrooms.

“I think it’s very fortunate they had the alarm system and the alarm system worked. They got out and we’re very thankful,” said Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will continue Tuesday morning.

No additional information was released.