Officials investigating after reported sighting of Brian Laundrie along Appalachian Trail

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The nationwide search for the boyfriend of slain YouTuber Gabby Petito has reached Appalachia, but officials in North Carolina said Monday their searches for Brian Laundrie after a reported sighting and calls have yielded no results.

There have been recent reported sightings of Laundrie along the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line. The Appalachian Trail runs more than 2,180 miles along the crest of the Appalachian Mountains. including along the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

The Haywood County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to WATE 6 On Your Side Monday about the calls regarding the reported sighting:

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail. We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction.”

Laundrie, 23, is wanted by the FBI after Petito, 22, disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Four days later, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie in connection to his activities following Petitio’s death.

Laundrie and Petito had been traveling across the country in their van and documenting it for Petito’s YouTube channel. Laundrie was last seen Sept. 14 entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, but he was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

NewsNation Now contributed to this report.