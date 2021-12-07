HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of a possible threat made at Henry County High School on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, administration and school resource officers at the high school received information that two students had made possible verbal threats at the high school.

“Immediate action was taken to contain the students making the threats and ensure the safety of all students,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Investigators determined no weapons were found at the school.

The sheriff’s office said all students are safe and officers will continue to investigate this case.