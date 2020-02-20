Officials: 54 animals rescued in West Tennessee from ‘deplorable conditions’

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal Rescue Corps officials said that they rescued more than 50 cats and dogs from Henderson County in Tennessee.

They say that 54 cats and dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in and around a single-family home.

This rescue was named ‘Operation Desperate Days’ is ARC’s third rescue operation in a week and brings the total number of animals rescued and being cared for at their Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon TN this week to 105.

40 dogs and 14 cats were found in dilapidated enclosures, running loose around the property, and in the home located in west Tennessee. They said some of the dogs have severe mange, fur loss, internal and external parasites, eye infections, and several with open wounds.

Extremely high ammonia levels in the home required rescuers to wear protective respirators before they could enter.

All of the animals have been surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps by the homeowner.

ARC’s other operations this week include two over-burdened shelter relief operations in Louisiana where a total of 51 dogs were rescued. The now 91 dogs and 14 cats in ARC’s care are at ARC’s Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon, TN.

Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatment. ARC will provide daily care until they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes. ARC officials said they will publish a list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are transferred.

An Amazon wish list has been set for this rescue for the most needed items here.