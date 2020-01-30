Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
1  of  11
Closings
Clinton County Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Houston County Schools Jackson County Schools New Children First Montessori Overton County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wilson County Schools

Officials: 2 arrested for alleged involvement in Maury Co. child sex trafficking ring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County Sheriff’s Department officials say two people were arrested after being accused of sexually exploiting children.

They’re looking for more information about Clinton Gransden and Michelle Klen. They’re accused of running a child sexual exploitation ring.

Investigators believe that several children in Middle Tennessee were exploited by Gransden and Klen.

They say images of these criminal acts were distributed electronically and on social media platforms.

Some of the victims have yet to be identified. Gransden and Klen remain in the Maury County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar