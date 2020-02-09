Officials: $100,000 Powerball winner in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee lottery officials say someone is a big winner in Murfreesboro.

A lucky Powerball player won $100,000 on Saturday night by matching four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball. Since the player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, the base prize of $50,000 was multiplied by two, which was Saturday night’s Power Play number.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger at 2325 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

