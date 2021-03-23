Officers from 3 counties engage in high-speed chase and manhunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One gun and two dangerous suspects are off the streets after a wild chase and prolonged manhunt that took place over three counties Monday.

It all started in the middle of the day Monday in Dickson. That’s where agents with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force attempted to pull a car over. When the car sped away, a chase began.

Agents tell News 2 the Nissan Altima reached speeds up to 115 miles an hour.

At some point, agents say the occupants of the car, 24-year-old Sandro Marquez-Cortez and 18-year-old Kelsy Cruz-Vazquez, began throwing what agents say were narcotics out the window. According to Drug Force Agents, the couple also threw out a handgun that was later recovered from the interstate. At one point, near the 182 exit, agents closed in on the Altima, which almost ran into an arriving squad car.

Video shows the drug agent turning to chase the Altima, which then spun out on the ramp. The passenger, Kelsy Cruz-Vazquez, took off running. The 18-year-old was quickly caught

Her partner, Sandro Marquez Cortez, was harder to catch and ran into the woods.

A drug agent says, “They are definitely dangerous people.”

By that time, the Williamson County Sheriff’s department was assisting in the manhunt.

Moments are tense as body camera footage shows a deputy crossing I-40 to search the median

for the wanted man. When the 24-year-old was possibly spotted behind a Fairview truck stop, the deputy rushed back to his squad car.

Soon, a number of deputies were in thick woods searching for the wanted man.

After several hours, a Cheatham County Deputy reportedly finds the wanted man walking down I-40 toward Nashville. Drug agents tell News 2 the suspects have Nashville addresses, but based on the evidence found in the car, they believe there is also a strong connection to drug cartels in Mexico.

Agents tell News 2 there appears to be another vehicle and suspect involved and the investigation is just beginning.

The senior drug agents say, “They are dangerous people with narcotics and weapons. As police, you don’t want them loose and free. Most of the people involved are in custody. There are other co-conspirators involved but another gun is off the street and two are in custody.”

Sandro Marquez-Cortez faces evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond is $176,000

Kelsy Cruz-Vaquez’s bond is $80,000. She is charged with evading, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Metro police, neither suspect has prior charges in Music City.