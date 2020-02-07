Officer who was found passed out behind wheel of cruiser won’t face charges

1  of  139
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Academy for Academic Excellence Agathos Classical School Bambini Montessori Barren County Schools Battle Ground Academy Bedford County Schools Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Bill Rice Christian Academy BrightStone School Cannon County Schools Cason Children's Center - Spring Hill Cason Lane Children's Center Cedars Preparatory Academy Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA Christ the King School Christian Community School Christian County Schools City Road Child Development Center Clarksville Christian School Clarksville Montgomery,CO Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Columbia Academy Crievewood UMC Child Care Cumberland County TN Schools Currey Ingram Academy Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Discovery Lane Day School Donelson Christian Academy ESP AT Glendale Ezell-Harding Christian School F.C. Boyd Christian School Father Ryan High School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Franklin Road Academy Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Giles County Schools Glen Leven Day School Goodpasture Gordon Jewish Community Ctr-Preschool Grundy County Schools Heritage Christian Academy - Mt. Juliet Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Highland Elementary Hillwood Playcare Holy Rosary Academy Hope Leadership Academy Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Immaculate Conception School Jackson County Schools Kinderland Lancaster Christian Academy Lancaster Christian Early Learning Centers Lawrence County Schools Lebanon Special School District Lewis County Schools Lighthouse Christian School Lincoln County Schools Lipscomb Academy Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Madison Campus Elementary Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools McClain Christian Academy Metro Action Head Start Micah Children's Academy Middle TN Christian School Mini Rockstars Montessori Academy Montessori of Franklin Moore County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Murfreesboro City Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. NIA House Montessori Overbrook School Perry County Schools Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Primrose School of Nashville Midtown Providence Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Queen City College Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools St. Bernard Academy St. Edward St. George's Kindergarten St. Henry School St. Joseph School St. Matthew School St. Pius X Classical Academy Stewart County Schools Sumner Academy Sumner County Schools Templeton Academy Tennessee School For The Blind The Children's Academy-Franklin The Children's Academy-Spring Hill The Classical Academy of Franklin The Covenant School The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Victory Baptist Academy Warren County TN Schools Watauga Ridgetoppers Wayne County Schools Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Webb School Westminster School For Young Children White County Schools Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools Zion Christian Academy

Officer who was found passed out behind wheel of cruiser won’t face charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A police officer found passed out drunk at the wheel of his cruiser in Colorado will not face charges in the incident.

Body camera video shows fellow officers on the scene where Nate Meier was found unconscious in his patrol car. The engine was running, and his foot was on the brake.

“I’m frustrated because bottom line is, if one of us had been in that car and not Officer Nate Meier, you ask me if do I think it would have been treated differently? I do,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “There was no attempt by Aurora Police Department to get a blood sample at any time. No request at all.”

During the internal affairs investigation, it was learned that Meier had a blood alcohol reading of .430, which is five times the legal limit. That test was done by hospital staff and is not admissible in court.

Had the police department requested the blood test, that record could have been subpoenaed.

“We did it wrong,” said interim Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was not interim chief at the time of the incident. “We did not charge him with a DUI.”

“I can’t sit here and defend those decisions because it did mess up the ability to hold Nate (Meier) accountable as we would hold any other citizen accountable or any person in our community,” said Wilson.

She said officers are held to a higher standard and that in the future, a DUI investigation will be undertaken.

“This became an ignorance is bliss moment,” said Brauchler. “I think this became, we don’t want to know. We don’t want to get evidence that might show what we suspect. I don’t think that’s a cover-up, but it’s a couple blocks from it.”

Meier was in uniform when he was found and was armed with his service weapon.

“You had a close-up and personal image of that scene that we have seen played over and over again. The officers wrote in their reports that they smelled alcohol, and when they were interviewed in internal affairs, they stated they smelled the faint odor of alcohol, so they weren’t covering it up,” said Wilson.

Wilson announced she planned to open an internal affairs investigation into Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe, who was one of the first officers on the scene with Meier. He chose not to pursue a DUI investigation into Meier.

“There was a decision made. There was a high-ranking official on scene, and like any military organization … there is a chain of command, and officers follow the lead – if you will – of whoever is running that investigation,” she said.

According to Crystal McCoy, a spokesperson for APD, O’Keefe announced he would retire on Friday. He was originally scheduled to retire in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar