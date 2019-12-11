1  of  24
Officer uses American Sign Language to help deaf woman at DMV

News
(KTLA) —A California Highway Patrol officer is credited with going above and beyond to assist a woman with a hearing impairment get an ID at a DMV in the Historic South-Central area, officials said Tuesday.

CHP was initially called out to a report of a disturbance at the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 3615 S. Hope Street, according to the agency.

Officer Rodriguez responded to find a visibly distraught woman. He quickly learned the woman was upset because she was trying to communicate using American Sign Language, which no one at the office understood, according to CHP Officer Robert Gomez.

Rodriguez knew sign language and used it to help the unidentified woman apply for an identification card.

The officer even paid for it out of his pocket when he learned she didn’t have enough to cover the cost herself, Gomez said. He described the officer’s work as “excellent,” noting he went “above and beyond.”

CHP’s Central Los Angeles Division posted video of Rodriguez helping the woman to the agency’s Facebook page, where it had been viewed more than 47,000 times as of late Tuesday morning.

Many users praised Rodriguez in the comments below the video.

“Beautiful, everyone deserves to be treated with respect,” one user wrote. “This officer deserves the positive recognition.”

Posted by CHP – Central Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

