Officer-involved shooting on I-40E shuts down roadway with at least 1 victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer-involved shooting on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the James White Parkway exit had shut down the roadway with a heavy police presence Tuesday night.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says a pursuit turned into an officer-involved shooting; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working the incident. TDOT said TBI agents arrived on the scene and the roadway is expected to be closed for several more hours.
Initial reports said a shooting on I-40 East at James White Parkway had shut down traffic as police investigated; with at least one shooting victim.
Traffic was being diverted. Knoxville Police said James White Parkway would be closed indefinitely.
Agencies including KPD, Knoxville Fire, Knox County Sheriffs Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side as additional information is shared by officials.
