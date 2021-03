SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spring Hill police officer was hospitalized after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Spring Hill Police, it happened on Main Street in the area of Rippavilla.

It was a single-vehicle crash involving a Spring Hill Police Department vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital in the area.

No other information was immediately released but this is a developing story.