Officer airlifted for treatment following shooting near Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer has been airlifted from Westmoreland as investigators respond to shots fired in the area.

According to the Westmoreland Police Chief, the officer being airlifted for treatment was awake and alert before being taken to Skyline Medical Center. The incident happened near the Sumner County and Macon County line.

The officer has been identified as Kyle Petty. Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons told News 2 Petty has been on the force for 15 years.

The investigation has been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene, including aircrews. The TBI confirmed with News 2 they have agents and forensic scientists on the way to the scene in Westmoreland.