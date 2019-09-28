Off-duty Metro officer injured after crash involving suspected DUI driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Police Officer is being treated for injuries after a crash reportedly involving a driver who was under the influence.

Police said the incident happened just before midnight, Friday.

According to investigators, an off-duty Metro officer was in his personal vehicle in the middle turn lane in the 1500 block of Broadway waiting to turn around to head east on Broadway when he was struck head-on by another vehicle, driven by Taylor Claibourne.

An affidavit says the crash caused Calibourne’s car to flip over.

The officer was taken to St. Thomas Midtown with injuries.

According to an affidavit, Claibourne and her passenger were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries.

Investigators said Claibourne couldn’t remember anything prior to the crash and woke up inside the car with it upside down. They said she also smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech along with bloodshot watery eyes. Officers observed her eyes and observed indicators of impairment.

Police said Claibourne refused to give a blood sample. She was charged with driving under the influence.