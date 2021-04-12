Off-duty firefighter honored for helping I-24 shooting victim

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An off-duty Chattanooga firefighter was honored by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance on Monday for stopping to help a victim who was found shot on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County last month.

.@ChattFireDept Captain Brad Petty recognized by @TNCommerceInsur for stopping to help a shooting victim on I-24 in Rutherford County last month.



“We are honoring a true hero today for what he did to give someone a chance to live,” said Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley. pic.twitter.com/QSMPVwB0yo — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) April 12, 2021

Captain Brad Petty was driving on Interstate 24 heading home from his son’s wrestling tournament in Lebanon on Saturday, March 6, when he pulled over to render aid to the 19-year-old female victim.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Keyonn Warfield, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, while Rizighallah Khemis, 19, is charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder. Investigators first thought it was a road rage incident, but said the victim and suspect know each other.