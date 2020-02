CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The Oak Grove Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Sunday morning.

According to authorities, 21-year-old De’Arius Faulk was shot and killed Sunday morning at the 200 block of Treeline Road in Oak Grove Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing.

