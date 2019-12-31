NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year’s Eve

New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve.

Thousands of police officers will be on duty for Tuesday night’s festivities, along with specialized units armed with long guns, bomb-sniffing dogs and other measures.

For the first time, police drones are expected to keep watch over the confetti-filled celebration — a year late after rain grounded the department’s unmanned eye-in-the-sky last year.

This year’s forecast calls for some clouds, but no rain and none of the bitter cold that iced out spectators two years ago.