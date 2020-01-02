NYPD officer resigns after breaking into 12South woman’s home, using racial slurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A New York City police officer has resigned after he was arrested and charged in connection with breaking into a 12South home and using racial slurs toward the homeowner.

Michael Reynolds was charged with aggravated burglary and misdemeanor assault in the summer of 2018.

Conese Haliburton told News 2 in July 2018 she was asleep in her home when an inebriated man broke in, thinking it was the Airbnb where he was staying. She says she saw the man the next day and confronted him. The confrontation was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

MORE: 12South resident claims nearby Airbnb guest broke into her home, used n-word

Acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye released a statement on Reynolds’ resignation to News 2:

“Michael Reynolds was informed on December 30 that he was to report to Police Headquarters for the commencement of his official disciplinary process on January 2. Instead, he has quit the New York City Police Department effective immediately. He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm. His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers.”

Halliburton has lived in the 12South neighborhood for nearly 30 years. She said it used to be a bad area, but her home had never been broken into until this incident.

She said Reynolds was a guest from one of the Airbnbs on her street, Ashwood Avenue, and walked to her house and broke down the front door.

“It’s like ‘Boom! Boom! Boom beating at the door,” Halliburton told News 2. “You heard the big boom and that was my door getting kicked in. My sons were trying to stop him and he’s like, ‘this is my m*****f*****n , this is my house!’ He kept repeating it.”

Halliburton said when Reynolds entered her house, he wouldn’t leave. Finally, her son threatened him.

“My oldest son said, ‘I will kill you if you don’t get out of my house,’” Halliburton told News 2.

MORE: Nashville woman wants NYPD officer fired after break-in, racial slurs

She said Reynolds finally left and what he said next is also captured on video. He threatened to break every bone in her neck and then, called her the n-word.

Halliburton called police and said Metro responded quickly. However, officers couldn’t find the suspect.

“I was adamant with the police officers. I said, ‘I know they’re in that Airbnb because you cannot disappear that fast in the dark with all these cars coming.’”

The next day, Halliburton confronted the Airbnb guests with her neighbor. During the confrontation,which was captured on surveillance video, a man in the group can be heard apologizing for breaking into her house.

After the exchange, Halliburton called police again to report the suspect. Officers arrived two hours later.

Metro police said they prioritize 911 calls by severity. She said by the time police arrived, the men were gone.

“It’s traumatizing. I’m working on no sleep at all. I’m out here having nightmares,” Halliburton told News 2. “My kids are having nightmares. They’re staying up all night because he’s still out there.”

Halliburton’s lawyer, Daniel A. Horwitz, released a statement following Reynolds’ resignation, which reads:

Ms. Halliburton appreciates the outpouring of support on her behalf, and she is relieved that ex-officer Reynolds will never be able to abuse his authority as a law enforcement official ever again.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.