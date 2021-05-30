NWS confirms a second tornado from Friday’s storms

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down early Friday afternoon near Livingston, destroying a barn at Clydesdale Farms and causing minor injuries for two people inside the barn as the tornado hit.

This is the second tornado confirmed from Friday’s storms. The tornado touched down at 1:13 p.m. and traveled one mile. The path width is 50 yards and the tornado was only on the ground for one minute.

This is the 22nd confirmed tornado for 2021. Due to the brief nature of this tornado, there was no tornado warning in place when it touched down.