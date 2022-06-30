Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville United Soccer Academy is based in Middle Tennessee and focuses on making competitive soccer more affordable and accessible for all players at the club level.

This year’s U-19 Maroon team, made up of young men from around the area, has put together a historic season, and on Thursday played for a chance to punch its to nationals.

Head coach John Sintic and his players have put together an incredible run- first winning state, then becoming national league champions for the Mid-South, and now beating the Miami Strikers 5-1 to capture the region title.

“Words can’t describe watching these young men and watching them go through this journey,” said Sintic. “We were very dominate in the tournament and to see them and realize they are the best team in the South, it’s something we’ll always remember.”

Not only is this group going to Nationals in Orlando, but its the first a team from Nashville has won a Southern Region Championship.

In the end the goal is to bring home the hardware, but just getting to this point is a huge accomplishment for these players who have put in so much work.

“The fact that they’re committing to three days on the field for training and on the weekend building discipline and character. I think this prepares them for life,” added Sintic.

The team will get a couple days off before getting back to training early next week. They will then head to Nationals in Orlando, July 19-24.