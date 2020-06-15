Nursing homes cautious about in-person visits as new Tennessee guidelines go in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee continues to move forward with reopening plans. Starting Monday, nursing home facilities can allow limited in-person visits per Governor Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge plan.

News 2 reached out to numerous local long-care facilities who stress compliance with this plan is not mandatory or required. Limited visitation will only be allowed if facilities can meet the strict reopening guidelines, protocols, and prerequisites the governor has set out.

Centers across the country are now examining individual locations and say, while they would love to see residents visit with family, safety is of the up most importance.

“As the country reopens, we know that our families are looking forward to reuniting with their loved ones. And, at Wickshire, we are working diligently to assess each community and planning an individualized approach to ensure that we reopen in a way that keeps our residents, their families, and our associates safe,” said Staci Lynn, Chief Operating Officer for Wickshire Senior Living.

