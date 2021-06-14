Nurse aide charged with theft, fraud after using bank card of elderly victim in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nurse’s aid in Rutherford County was charged with theft and financial exploitation after using an elderly person’s bank card.

Following an investigation from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Candace Booker, of Nashville, was arrested on several charges.

According to a release from the TBI, they began investigating in August of 2020 after receiving information from Adult Protective Services on an allegation of fraud and theft by a certified nurse aide who worked in a Murfreesboro rehabilitation center.

The investigation revealed that on two different days, an elderly resident’s bank card was used at a nearby business by someone other than the card owner.

Agents developed information leading them to identify the suspect who made those purchases as Booker, the aide assigned to the victim.

On June 11, Booker was taken into custody. She is charged with two counts of theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and one count of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person.

Booker was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on an $8,000 bond. No other information was immediately released.