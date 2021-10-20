Nudie’s Honky Tonk creates display honoring chef who was shot, killed in The Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lower Broadway bar is paying tribute to their late chef who died last summer.

Timothy Fields was the kitchen manager at Nudie’s Honky Tonk, but his life was cut short when he was shot and killed outside Bar Louie in The Gulch in June.

On Wednesday night, the Nudie’s staff framed and hung Fields’ old chef jacket in the back corner of the bar. It’s on display with tons of other music memorabilia.

Nudie’s owner, Bill Miller, says Fields was a phenomenal chef who always came up with new creations, like his popular friend Oreos.

“He was a self-made man. Started from the bottom here and worked his way to the top,” Miller said. “When he entered a room, the whole room smiled, and he had a hug for everybody.”

“I think it’s awesome the fact that we had a chance to see his coat hung up, especially in front of all the stars we see,” Fields’ brother Kenneth Marlowe said. “It was very detailed I like the little sparkles and things they put on it.”

Fields’ family is still mourning the loss of their son, brother and uncle months after his death but are proud to see his name and jacket on display for all of Music City to see.

“I’ve cried all I can cry. But I’m very proud to see his name on the wall and it means a lot to me,” Marlowe said.