Nude Florida woman enters house, batters homeowners, police upon arrest

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after police say she walked into a Citrus County home and undressed herself before hugging and sitting on multiple people, including several who were 65 years or older.

Police say Heather Cruz, 35, of Dunnellon, Fla., walked into the Citrus County home through a side door. Once inside, Cruz allegedly removed her clothing and exposed her genitalia before she grabbed and hugged the homeowner.

When Cruz was told to stop, documents say she sat on the lap of two other residents while naked, saying “you like it” to one of the victims.

Police say two of the home’s occupants then attempted to remove Cruz and escorted her to the front door. At that time, still nude, Cruz reportedly grabbed the testicles of another individual and made several sexual remarks.

When police arrived, Cruz was ordered to put on a shirt but resisted officers. Cruz was then handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol car. When officers attempted to close the door, Cruz allegedly kicked an officer in the chest.

More officers arrived and Cruz was moved to another squad car before she allegedly kicked a second officer in the chest.

Cruz now faces three counts of battery on persons 65 years of age or older, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, and one count of resisting an officer with violence, burglary with battery, exposure of sexual organs and battery.

Cruz was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility and held on a $48,000 bond.